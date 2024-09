Angry neighbor threatened vigilante justice because of noise

"The tires must smoke like hot Leberkäs': 300 hp, 300 hp", goes a song by the EAV. We can only speculate whether this is what was going through the mind of a 39-year-old from Haid when he sped through a 70 km/h zone on the B1 in the south of Linz on Sunday night. What is not true, however, are the many horsepower, because the North Macedonian was driving a Mercedes S-Class AMG, according to the manufacturer "the most powerful S-Class ever" with up to 600 hp under the hood.