Family influx: significant ageing in school classes

The influx of families poses numerous challenges for the Viennese education system. One of the biggest is the ageing of pupils. This is mainly due to the fact that many children and young people with a non-German mother tongue come to Viennese schools and cannot simply be placed in second or third grade due to their age. A response to a question from the FPÖ to City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) shows a significant increase in the number of "over-age" children in Vienna's compulsory schools.