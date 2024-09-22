Explosive device detonated
Single-family home south of Bonn targeted
An explosive device detonated in front of a detached house near the German city of Bonn early this morning. Investigators are now looking into a possible connection with the recent series of explosions in Cologne.
According to the police, the detonation in Wachtberg-Adendorf near Bonn damaged the front door, but no one was injured. According to the police on Thursday, the background to the attacks are disputes between criminal gangs.
Residents and neighbors had heard a loud bang at around 4.30 a.m. and notified the police and fire department. A manhunt for the suspects was launched that morning. A helicopter was also involved. The background is not yet known. Investigations are ongoing and the NRW State Office of Criminal Investigation has also been called in. The police are currently actively looking for witnesses.
Series of blasts shook Cologne
On Saturday morning, an unknown person had already fired more than 20 shots at a watch store in Cologne-Niehl. The police and public prosecutor's office there are also investigating a possible connection with the incidents in Cologne. So far, it is completely unclear whether there is a connection. There was no new information on Sunday morning. The city of Cologne was recently rocked by a series of explosions, and last week there were two explosions in the city center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.