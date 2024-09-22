Single-family home south of Bonn targeted

Series of blasts shook Cologne

On Saturday morning, an unknown person had already fired more than 20 shots at a watch store in Cologne-Niehl. The police and public prosecutor's office there are also investigating a possible connection with the incidents in Cologne. So far, it is completely unclear whether there is a connection. There was no new information on Sunday morning. The city of Cologne was recently rocked by a series of explosions, and last week there were two explosions in the city center.