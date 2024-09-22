Are soo in love!
Gottschalk and his wife Karina love each other at the Oktoberfest
Thomas Gottschalk also visited the Oktoberfest in Munich with his neo-wife Karina - and they were constantly making out! It was only in August that the presenter and his partner tied the knot in Ibiza. But the ceremony was not without unexpected events.
After his separation from ex-wife Thea became public, Gottschalk made his relationship with Karina Mroß official in 2019. A few months ago, he asked her to marry him, and the wedding finally took place on August 23 in Ibiza.
An absolute love wedding, as the heartfelt pictures from the Oktoberfest prove. The two only had eyes for each other and enjoyed being together to the full (see photo below).
Small-scale ceremony
The wedding ceremony, which took place in the garden of a finca, was reserved for their closest friends and a few family members.
As Karina revealed in an interview with RTL, an intimate ceremony was her express wish. "I've been maid of honor five or six times and have seen how stressful it can be for the bride and groom," she said. "That's why I said to myself: when I get married, I want to enjoy every minute, from the first to the last second, and that's only possible on a small scale."
Cat got caught in Karina's dress
There was still a little stress, however: Karina explained that her grand entrance was interrupted by an uninvited guest. A cat suddenly jumped out of a bush and got caught in the train of her dress, preventing the bride from going any further.
The 62-year-old spontaneously sat down on the ground, freed the cat from her dress and brought it back into the bushes. "Ten minutes later than planned, we carried on," she said with a laugh. Both the bride and groom and the guests took the little mishap in good humor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
