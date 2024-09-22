Delivery confusion
Salzburg: Hundreds of election letters sent in vain by the post office
Hundreds of Salzburg residents are waiting in vain for their election information letters so that they can apply for their voting cards for September 29.
"Time is running out, what's the point?" Wolfgang Stark feels planted. The Salzburg resident has been waiting for weeks for his official election information. He could use the letter to apply for a polling card for the ballot on September 29. "I'm in Graz for the National Council elections. I would like to cast my vote, but somehow they do everything they can to make sure it doesn't work," says the 75-year-old.
The rush for voting cards in the city of Mozart is huge. Almost 15,000 people have already applied for them. However, Wolfgang Stark was not the only one to experience problems with the delivery of the official election information letters. According to Salzburg City Council, almost 300 people have not received them. "I really don't understand this, I receive my other mail regularly," Stark wondered. The post office itself apologized for the problems and promised to deliver the election information by the end of this week. However, Wolfgang Stark at least is still waiting in vain. "I actually always vote with a polling card, and in the past that was never a problem."
A small consolation: you can also apply for a polling card via the City of Salzburg website using your personal passport number. Until September 27, you can also pick up the card in person at Mirabell Palace and hand it in straight away.
Postal problems with polling cards are nothing new
Unfortunately, problems with the post around the election date are not uncommon in Salzburg After the presidential election in fall 2022, a number of Krone readers got in touch. They had applied for their voting cards on time, but never received them. "We feel cheated of our right to vote," they ranted in unison. After all, they were not allowed to vote without a polling card, and going to their actual polling station would have been absolutely pointless. Wolfgang Stark: "I'm not giving up hope yet. But it's getting tight."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
