Salzburg: Hundreds of election letters sent in vain by the post office

The rush for voting cards in the city of Mozart is huge. Almost 15,000 people have already applied for them. However, Wolfgang Stark was not the only one to experience problems with the delivery of the official election information letters. According to Salzburg City Council, almost 300 people have not received them. "I really don't understand this, I receive my other mail regularly," Stark wondered. The post office itself apologized for the problems and promised to deliver the election information by the end of this week. However, Wolfgang Stark at least is still waiting in vain. "I actually always vote with a polling card, and in the past that was never a problem."