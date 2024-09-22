Trap in Ibiza: this is what the “shabby Russian” says

Una S. admits that she was present at the video handover to journalists with the Ibiza detective in Germany near the Polish border: "It was only when I arrived there and met Julian Hessenthaler that I found out about the existence of the video. The journalists wanted to see me to convince themselves that I was a real person." Hessenthaler had already met her three years before the affair broke "around 2015 or 2016" in a bar in the center of Vienna. He gave the impression of being an influential person." Hessenthaler invented the cover name Alyona. "Based on the information available to me, I can imagine that he presented me to these people as a rich Russian girl."