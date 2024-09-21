After act of vandalism
Rumors about the return of the decapitated statue of the Virgin Mary
It caused quite a stir at the beginning of July: A statue of Mary showing her giving birth to a child was beheaded by unknown persons in Linz's St. Mary's Cathedral. Two and a half months after the act of vandalism, rumors have now surfaced about the return of the sculpture. However, the diocese has made it clear that the statue will no longer stand in a church in Linz.
There is no peace around the sculpture of the Virgin Mary giving birth. After the much-discussed wooden work of art was reportedly decapitated by vandals after just a few days in Linz's Mariendom cathedral in July, rumors have now surfaced on social media following a discussion event in Vienna that it will soon be reinstalled in Linz's Mariendom.
Church is excluded
"However, this does not correspond to the facts and is not planned," says a statement from the Diocese of Linz. It continues: "If the sculpture is to be exhibited in Linz again, it will be in a non-church location."
The organizers of the "DonnaStage" event series are currently in contact with several galleries and museums to find a suitable location. The sculpture itself is owned by the artist Esther Strauß, who lives in Vienna and Tyrol, and it is up to her to decide what a future exhibition might look like and when would be a suitable time.
"Act of vandalism not tolerable"
It was clear at the opening of the exhibition on June 27 this year that the artwork would cause a stir. Just four days later, vandals sawed off the figure's head and the incident was reported. The diocese said at the time: "If religious feelings were hurt, it was not our intention. However, this act of vandalism is not tolerable."
