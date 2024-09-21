Feldkirch city tunnel
Start of construction already planned for 2025
The realization of the Feldkirch city tunnel (Vorarlberg) is getting closer and closer. The start of construction is now planned for 2025. In the meantime, the project operators have overcome two further hurdles.
The Vorarlberg state government expects to be able to start construction work on the Feldkirch city tunnel on schedule in 2025. As reported, the preparatory work for the start of construction of the main tunnel is currently underway in the Felsenau area and should be completed in the next few weeks. The multi-stage award procedure for the main construction lot will not be completed quite as quickly.
The project has also taken two further hurdles: An appeal against an informal letter from the environmental impact assessment (EIA) authority containing legal information, which the complainant considered to be a decision, was rejected as inadmissible by the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG). In a second case, a woman, under whose property one of the tunnel branches is to run, wanted to have it established that construction may only begin once all the proofs of ownership and building permits required for realization have been obtained. The authority rejected this on the grounds that the decision already provided for a division and that only the rights in rem relevant to the respective construction phase must be available.
Appeal is not admissible
The BVwG assessed the legality of the rejection decision by the provincial government as the authority responsible and dismissed the complainant's claim as unfounded. An ordinary appeal to the Administrative Court is not permitted in either case.
Controversial project
The controversial 300 million euro tunnel project - a sensitive issue in the black-green coalition - provides for an underground traffic circle with several tunnel branches and forms a connection from Feldkirch city center to Liechtenstein.
