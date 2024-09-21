Start of construction already planned for 2025

The project has also taken two further hurdles: An appeal against an informal letter from the environmental impact assessment (EIA) authority containing legal information, which the complainant considered to be a decision, was rejected as inadmissible by the Federal Administrative Court (BVwG). In a second case, a woman, under whose property one of the tunnel branches is to run, wanted to have it established that construction may only begin once all the proofs of ownership and building permits required for realization have been obtained. The authority rejected this on the grounds that the decision already provided for a division and that only the rights in rem relevant to the respective construction phase must be available.