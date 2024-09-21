"Mrs. Grete" killed
Murder in allotment garden: police looking for suspect
At the beginning of August, unknown persons broke into the garden shed of a 91-year-old woman from Floridsdorf and killed the defenceless senior citizen in cold blood. The manhunt for the perpetrators has so far been unsuccessful. Now mugshots of a suspect have been published.
On August 4, the police found traces of a break-in in "Frau Grete's" house after relatives alerted the officers. The dead 91-year-old senior citizen was lying in bed with serious injuries to her head. No trace of the suspects.
Investigators are groping in the dark
Investigators have been in the dark since the brutal murder. It cannot yet be ruled out whether a professional gang or just opportunists are behind the murder.
According to the autopsy, "Mrs. Grete" was hit in the head with a blunt object. Whether the object was found in the cottage is unclear, as is the question of whether the perpetrator(s) stole valuables from the house.
Were there several perpetrators?
However, the Vienna police have now published mugshots of a suspected murderer of "Frau Grete" and are appealing for further information. It is still unclear whether there are other accomplices.
Police ask for information
The motive is also still completely unclear. The investigation is currently in full swing.
Information should be sent to the journal service of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on 01-31310-33800.
