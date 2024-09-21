Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Mrs. Grete" killed

Murder in allotment garden: police looking for suspect

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 11:41

At the beginning of August, unknown persons broke into the garden shed of a 91-year-old woman from Floridsdorf and killed the defenceless senior citizen in cold blood. The manhunt for the perpetrators has so far been unsuccessful. Now mugshots of a suspect have been published.

comment0 Kommentare

On August 4, the police found traces of a break-in in "Frau Grete's" house after relatives alerted the officers. The dead 91-year-old senior citizen was lying in bed with serious injuries to her head. No trace of the suspects.

Investigators are groping in the dark
Investigators have been in the dark since the brutal murder. It cannot yet be ruled out whether a professional gang or just opportunists are behind the murder. 

Who knows him? (Bild: LPD Wien)
Who knows him?
(Bild: LPD Wien)

According to the autopsy, "Mrs. Grete" was hit in the head with a blunt object. Whether the object was found in the cottage is unclear, as is the question of whether the perpetrator(s) stole valuables from the house.

Were there several perpetrators?
However, the Vienna police have now published mugshots of a suspected murderer of "Frau Grete" and are appealing for further information. It is still unclear whether there are other accomplices.

Police ask for information
The motive is also still completely unclear. The investigation is currently in full swing. 

Information should be sent to the journal service of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on 01-31310-33800.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Irina Stöckl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf