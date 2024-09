Driver hits two cars at once in Vorarlberg

The 69-year-old continued to accelerate, now back on the road, and rear-ended a car in front of him, bringing it to a halt on the right-hand side of the road. This did not stop the errant driver either, he stepped on the gas again and rear-ended another car. This car was thrown a few meters forward by the impact and also came to a halt on the right-hand side of the road. And finally, the 69-year-old also stopped. Two people were injured in the crash - the material damage is likely to be enormous.