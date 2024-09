“The flood disaster should make us rethink!”

"Krone": You are performing your program "Das Restaurant" in Bad Sauerbrunn on Sunday. You play yourselves, two actors who completely overestimate themselves and open a no-frills restaurant in the provinces, even though they don't have a clue about gastronomy. When the shed burns down, it's clear to the village policewoman: "Rubey wrecked the place". Why do you take yourselves to task?

Simon Schwarz: The older we get, the more often we ask ourselves what we do for a living when nobody wants to see us anymore. We haven't learned anything. Manuel dropped out of university to study politics and philosophy. I dropped out of school because I've suffered from ADHD since childhood. As the saying goes: if you don't get anything, you become a landlord! But that's not true. That's why our business idea is such a failure.