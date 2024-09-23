Trend reversal in Munich
New BMW X3: More dynamic than it looks
The times when a BMW exhibited dynamics not only in its handling but also in its bodywork seem to be coming to an end. In this respect, the new BMW X3 continues the new era introduced with the 5 Series. But every kilometer of driving makes you forget to frown at the design. Here is the video drive report!
It has often proven to be a good idea to literally leave the church in the village. Churches and villages, two things that make Bavaria what it is. Just as dynamic design, a perfect operating concept, fine driving and efficient operation make BMW cars.
In terms of design, they seem to be gradually taking the church out of the center of the village. The fact that they have just hired Max Missoni as their new designer seems to underline this - the man from Graz is responsible for the fact that the Polestar 4 does not have a rear window. BMW has something to look forward to.
We have often complained about the operating concept, both here and to those responsible. Fancy speedometer displays with no real reading value instead of digital round instruments, abandonment or superfluousness of the rotary pushbutton called iDrive controller and the hiding of important functions in menus on the touchscreen, attached curved display walls instead of a cockpit in which you feel at home. We don't want to go into this in depth. But we would like to point out that the new BMW OS 9 operating system offers a significant improvement in clarity and usability.
The new BMW X3 looks great in photos and can be staged well when the light falls on it. It is comparable to supermodels who look good enough to kneel down in magazines, but nobody notices them without make-up, because only perfect make-up allows their beauty to shine.
In real life, the X3 has something chubby about it (in contrast to the top models), it lacks lines, edges and contours, similar to the way an angular face or defined muscles characterize an expressive body (BMW calls this "clear, modern surface design"). Instead, the fenders are thick and the tips of the LED headlights point to the (optionally illuminated) kidneys. A kind of rucksack hangs from the rear (viewed from the side), which creates a very unique kind of plumpness that hardly comes to light in photos. In fact, these are side air deflectors.
On the top model, the X3 M50, they plant something like a six-pack to create sportiness, in the form of four real exhaust pipes. The other variants hide their exhaust systems completely. At least BMW doesn't have to be accused of using dummies.
Progressive interior
In the interior, BMW will leave no stone unturned next year with the New Class. They are already taking a step in this direction with the X3. Where the Audi Q6 e-tron, for example, envelops its passengers as if in a cocoon and creates a feel-good atmosphere, the BMW presents itself as technoid, with multi-colored illuminated plastic edges and a storage crater on the center console that can hold the contents of entire ladies' handbags.
The driver's seat with the obligatory curved display is completely separated from the rest, with the front passenger sitting virtually next to it instead of in the car with the driver. Triangular elements in the door panels place the dashboard in
An affront in this vehicle class (we're talking about a base price of over 65,000 euros!) is the hand rest in the doors, which also carries the power window switch and mirror adjustment. Such cheap hard plastic may be adequate in a Dacia, but it really has no place in a BMW. The fact that the door compartment is also made of hard plastic would still be okay - if it didn't press obtrusively against the driver's left leg.
Otherwise, the seating comfort is more than okay thanks to the electrically adjustable, heated sports seats that come as standard, you sit very comfortably even on long journeys and it remains quiet in the interior (if you don't turn up the fake engine sounds called Iconic Sounds). If you spend some time getting to grips with the operating system, you will gradually find what you need. For some things (such as "last destinations" in the navigation system) you have to log into the car with a BMW ID.
On the downside, the back seat of the SUV, which has grown to 4.76 meters, is rather cramped despite the 2.87 meter wheelbase. The trunk behind the electrically operated tailgate, which comes as standard, can hold 570 to 1700 liters (PHEV: 460 to 1600 liters).
Economical and lively engines
The engine portfolio includes petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. All with all-wheel drive, all with eight-speed automatic transmission. The basis is the X3 20 (formerly X3 20i, but they are dropping the i from now on), a 208 hp mild hybrid that is said to be ten percent more economical than its predecessor (6.9 to 7.6 l/100 km). During our test drives, it didn't miss a beat, accelerates well (0-100=7.8s) and doesn't get loud.
We were also able to drive the second petrol engine on offer, the M50 with its three-liter turbo six-cylinder engine. It is also supported by a 13 kW/18 hp electric motor in the transmission. With a total of 398 hp and 580 Nm, it pushes powerfully, delights with a restrained but audible six-cylinder sound and reaches 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. Its maximum speed is 250 km/h. Its WLTP fuel consumption of 7.7 to 8.3 l/100 km can be considered moderate. This engine is really fun. Whether this is raised or lowered by switchable "Iconic Sounds", including exhaust sputtering played through the loudspeakers, is for everyone to decide for themselves.
The 197 hp mild hybrid diesel will be supplemented by a six-cylinder diesel engine next year. The plug-in hybrid X3 30e, whose 190 hp four-cylinder engine is supported by a 135 kW/184 hp electric motor, resulting in a system output of 299 hp, will be available before then. The electric range with the 19.7 kWh net storage battery is 81 to 90 kilometers according to the WLTP, whereby electric driving should mean more than just swimming along in traffic thanks to the engine power, although the 30e is even 85 kg heavier than the six-cylinder at 2065 kg DIN weight.
Wide chassis range
Driving is and remains a BMW domain. Depending on the inclination group, everyone can order the chassis that suits them best. Standard is a passive steel suspension, optionally an M Sport suspension or a suspension with adaptive dampers, which in the test differentiated nicely between comfortable sportiness and sporty comfort. The M50 has the M sports suspension as standard, as well as the variable sports steering and the limited slip differential on the rear axle. As an option, it comes with the adaptive M sports suspension and M sports brakes. If you then add 21-inch wheels with sport mixed tires, you have a tool for great driving pleasure.
The prices
The X3 20 and X3 30e have almost the same base price in Austria due to the NoVA, the petrol model costs 65,110 euros, the plug-in only 74 euros more. The minimum price for the diesel is 66,408 euros, and 94,378 euros for the M50. The new BMW X3 will be built at the Spartanburg (USA) and Rosslyn (South Africa) plants. Market launch in Austria: 30.11.2024.
Driving quote
The design discussed in detail at the beginning is of course a matter of taste. And how important such things are to you also varies. The fact is: the new BMW X3 is excellent to drive and is probably one of the most economical representatives of its class. According to a recent Schwacke evaluation, it is also one of the 2024 value champions. So if you really can't get used to its looks, you can at least sell it again.
Why?
Great engines
Great handling
Why not?
Interior and exterior design takes some getting used to
Little space in the back seat
Or perhaps ...
... Mercedes GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, VW Tiguan
