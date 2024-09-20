Psyche under stress
Every third person suffers, but: there is a way out!
Mental stress continues to increase. More than a third of people in Austria are or have been affected at least once, but two thirds of respondents to a survey do not believe that they will receive adequate help if the worst comes to the worst.
Even if you can't always see it at the time of the crisis, the situation is not hopeless. However, even the request to seek help can create additional pressure for those affected in an acute case of psychological stress and thus prompt them to withdraw. This is why it is so important to take a close look at mental suffering in good time. This should never be a taboo, because mental illnesses are actually just as treatable as physical ones!
At a press conference held by the Professional Association of Austrian Psychologists (BÖP) in 2020, figures from a survey of 16 to 69-year-olds were published that were shocking: 39% of people in Austria admit to suffering from a mental illness in the past or currently. Only 31% believe that they receive as much support in such a situation as patients with organic illnesses.
One problem that is increasing is loneliness. According to a recent study by Caritas, 600,000 people in Austria feel lonely more than half of the time. The elderly, young people and those at risk of poverty are particularly affected.
Risk of stroke and heart attack
This not only causes deep emotional suffering - including suicide - but also increases the risk of physical illnesses such as strokes, cardiovascular disorders, heart attacks and dementia due to constant stress. According to the WHO, the impact on mortality is even comparable to that of other known risk factors such as smoking, obesity or physical inactivity.
However, loneliness is not just a burden for those affected, it affects us all. Because if more and more people withdraw from the community and do not see themselves as part of our society, this weakens social cohesion, emphasizes the President of the BÖP, Univ.-Prof. Dr. Beate Wimmer-Puchinger. There is a special offer for children, teenagers and young adults:
- #change offers psychological support for (re)entering the job market
- "Gesund aus der Krise" helps people up to the age of 21 with individual and group counseling as well as 10,000 therapy places and 15 free therapeutic sessions per child.
Clinical-psychological counseling has been a health insurance benefit in Austria since 1 January 2024.
This year, the comprehensive information event "Day of Psychology" will take place for the 15th time at Vienna City Hall. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., lectures by renowned experts, practical exercises that invite you to join in, a variety of information stands on a wide range of psychology topics, a photo box and a wheel of fortune with great prizes will be offered free of charge.
The Professional Association of Austrian Psychologists will also be presenting projects for children and young people that offer specially tailored support in crisis situations.
Helpline: 01 504 8000, Mon to Thu 9 am - 1 pm, helpline@psychologiehilft.at
