“Julia has to run much faster!”

"A big experiment"

How the new training will affect the races in Tattendorf and Salzburg is completely uncertain. The times are at least a first indication for Julia Mayer and her coach. "It's an exciting, thrilling journey, a big experiment! Just the way training is! The book it's written in doesn't exist," says Vincent Vermeulen, "but I'm 100 percent convinced that the path towards Los Angeles is the right one." On the way there, Julia Mayer would like to compete in her second World Championships after Budapest 2023 in Tokyo. The qualification period ends on May 4, 2025, so apart from Valencia, she would probably only have a marathon in the spring (Vienna?) as a second chance. But Valencia is perfect ground for her, as she ran her dream record of 2:26:43 there a year ago.