Health study
These worries rob Austrians of sleep
A fifth of Austrians are permanently worried, while just as many live without worries. 30 percent of respondents say they are more anxious than they were a year ago. Concerns about health, finances and the future are the most common reasons for poor sleep.
Wiener Städtische's* latest health study provides revealing results on Austrians' sleep and worry patterns. The majority sleep only five to seven hours a night, and only ten percent feel very refreshed afterwards.
A fifth hardly feel any rest at all. According to the study, longer sleep - around 7.5 to 9 hours - would lead to more regeneration. Many people are also plagued by worries.
- Worries also have an impact on mental health, which has deteriorated slightly compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, the majority still rate their mental state positively. The situation is similar for physical health, with over a quarter feeling worse last year. Almost one in two people regularly take prescription medication. In contrast, the physical well-being of 16 percent has improved.
- Vaccinations are viewed positively by the majority (60 percent). However, there are differences depending on the region of residence and level of education: skepticism is greater in rural areas and among people with a lower level of education. A quarter of the population has become more skeptical about vaccination after the pandemic.
- Almost a quarter of the Austrian population now has a more negative attitude towards vaccinations than before the coronavirus pandemic. According to the study, 48% would be vaccinated in the event of another pandemic , while just under 30% would rule out vaccination - women are significantly more likely than men.
- As far as the public healthcare system is concerned, just under half of Austrians are (very) satisfied. A higher level of satisfaction can be found in the 16 to 35 age group and among people with a higher level of education. Just under a fifth are (very) dissatisfied - the main reasons for this are the long waiting times for appointments and the lack of doctors with health insurance contracts.
- Deterioration in care: In addition, 58 percent recognize a shortage of panel doctors in general medicine and 71 percent in other specialties. Overall, two out of five Austrians have noticed a deterioration in medical care in the past year, and only eight percent believe that this has developed in a positive direction. Meanwhile, demand for private healthcare is at an all-time high
*For the study, 1000 people in Austria between the ages of 16 and 70 were questioned in a representative online survey conducted by the Gallup Institute on behalf of Wiener Städtische.
