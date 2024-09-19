Vorteilswelt
Casual heir to the throne

Princess Elisabeth in jeans on her first day at university

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 09:55

"Hello USA!" Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has started her studies at the renowned Harvard University, where she will complete a Master's degree in Public Policy. The Belgian Royal Palace shared great pictures of the Princess to mark this special moment.

comment0 Kommentare

To mark the start of her studies, the 22-year-old heir to the throne appeared in a casual student look, textbooks in hand, in front of her university buildings decorated with the US flag.

Hilfiger jeans and cult sneakers
She wore a casual, sleeveless brown top, Tommy Hilfiger jeans, a wide brown belt and green Adidas sneakers, which are currently a cult item. A gold chain with a pendant dangled around her neck. She probably barely stood out among the other students in the lecture hall.

Crown Princess Elisabeth at Harvard (Bild: Royal Palace /Max Bueno)
Crown Princess Elisabeth at Harvard
(Bild: Royal Palace /Max Bueno)

"Imagine making friends with her and then finding out that she is the Crown Princess of Belgium," commented one fan humorously on the pictures. 

Crown Princess Elisabeth at Harvard (Bild: Royal Palace/Max Bueno )
Crown Princess Elisabeth at Harvard
(Bild: Royal Palace/Max Bueno )

From Oxford to Harvard
It was announced back in May that Elisabeth would continue her studies at Oxford University after graduating in history and politics. Now she has officially started her next chapter at the Harvard Kennedy School in the USA.

The Princess joins a tradition of royal students at the university - King Frederik of Denmark and Empress Masako of Japan have also spent time at the elite university.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
