Mozarteum Foundation unveils unknown treasures

The current new edition was compiled by Neal Zaslaw from Cornell University and supervised by the scientific department of the Mozarteum Foundation. It was led by Dr. Ulrich Leisinger, who, supported by a team of experts, reorganized and evaluated 25,000 original pages by Mozart and was still able to discover new things in the process. "Mozart started many pieces on the assumption that he would be able to finish them at a much later date. There are an alarming number of pieces from the last years of Mozart's life that were left unfinished. If he had not died too early, we would have a whole series of additional string works today. It is very moving to see this," says Leisinger.