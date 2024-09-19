Despite enormous damage: “Giving up is not an option”

As if out of nowhere, unbridled floods surprised the 5200-strong community in the district of St. Pölten. "The water came from three sides at the same time", describes a resident of the Eichbachsiedlung during the local inspection of the "Krone". The "mountains of garbage" are piled up in front of the houses. "We've never seen anything like it. Everything is broken," says Evelyn Sturzeis as she transports her waterlogged belongings from the depths of the cellar.