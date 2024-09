Who is pulling the strings in the Styrian energy poker game

District heating prices must come down! The KPÖ has been drumming this up for weeks - from Graz City Hall, but also from the dark red state parliament club in the direction of the state government. Governor Drexler used the answer to an urgent question on Tuesday to launch a counter-offensive: he not only suggested merging the district heating divisions of Energie Steiermark and Energie Graz (which is also suggested by the provincial court of auditors in its report), but also went further - even going as far as a merger of the companies.