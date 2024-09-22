The term monument covers a broad spectrum, from Stone Age burial grounds to Classical Modernist residential buildings, and refers to unique structures that have cultural and economic value.

Monument protection does not restrict the existing use.

Conversions are possible to a certain extent.

Restoration can be subsidized.

On September 25, 1923, the National Council of the Republic of Austria passed the Monument Protection Act to protect cultural heritage in the public interest.

The Monuments Office emerged from the k.k. Central Commission.