Spectacles: Snapchat presents new AR glasses
The makers of the popular photo app Snapchat have unveiled the next pair of glasses that can superimpose digital objects into real environments. The new generation of 'Spectacles' with transparent lenses promises better display quality and faster response times.
Like the previous 2021 model, however, they will not be sold to consumers for the time being, but will only be rented out to developers.
In augmented reality (AR), digital content is projected into the user's field of vision using projectors and light guides while they wear glasses with transparent lenses. Apple and the Facebook group Meta are among those working on the technology.
However, the technology is not yet ready to ensure a long battery life. The new Spectacles can run continuously for up to 45 minutes. This could still be too little for everyday use.
This is why Apple and Meta have so far mainly been developing VR glasses with displays in front of the user's eyes. The devices have cameras on the outside that can record the surroundings and transmit them to the screens.
Snap sticks to the concept
The co-founder and CEO of Snapchat operator Snap, Evan Spiegel, emphasized at the presentation of his new glasses in Los Angeles that it is much more natural to look at the world through transparent lenses. He is sticking with the costly project, even though Snapchat is annoying investors with slowing growth.
