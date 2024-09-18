Wimmer: “It still feels surreal!”

Qualifying during the European Championship

The 31-year-old is on cloud nine with Slovan Bratislava after taking part for the first time in the club's history. The champions start their Champions League journey today at Celtic Glasgow - the road to the "premier class" was rocky with four knockout matches. "We started with the qualifiers while the European Championship was still in the hot phase. Success is priceless for the club. I first saw a Celtic game live when I was a pupil in the Linz sixth form. For me, there is hardly a stadium in the world with a better atmosphere."