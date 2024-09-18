CL opener against Celtic
Wimmer: “It still feels surreal!”
Kevin Wimmer starts today with Slovan Bratislava against Celtic Glasgow in the Champions League. The anticipation of a duel with Erling Haaland is great, but the defender is challenged when it comes to ticket inquiries.
"Outstanding! It's an absolute highlight in my career, something very special," enthuses Kevin Wimmer.
Qualifying during the European Championship
The 31-year-old is on cloud nine with Slovan Bratislava after taking part for the first time in the club's history. The champions start their Champions League journey today at Celtic Glasgow - the road to the "premier class" was rocky with four knockout matches. "We started with the qualifiers while the European Championship was still in the hot phase. Success is priceless for the club. I first saw a Celtic game live when I was a pupil in the Linz sixth form. For me, there is hardly a stadium in the world with a better atmosphere."
Duel with Haaland
With top teams such as Manchester City, Milan, Bayern and Atlético Madrid, the Slovakians drew the big draw. "I'm really looking forward to City, it's a monster task against Haaland, he's currently the best striker in the world. We have to stick together, because you have almost no chance against him on your own."
The defender will also face an old acquaintance in Mateo Kovacic against England's champions - both played together in the LASK youth team.
However, the ex-Rapidler is not celebrating his debut at the highest European level in Glasgow - eight years ago he already played for Tottenham in the 1:2 against Monaco. "It's every footballer's dream. When you hear the anthem, it still feels surreal!"
Logically, Kevin will not only be challenged on the pitch, but also when it comes to card requests. "The players are given 20 tickets per match. That sounds like a lot, but at soccer festivals like this they sell like hot cakes."
