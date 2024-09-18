For CL hit against Sturm
“Vegetable Baron” pays high price at arch-enemy
Because its own stadium resembles a hovel, Brest has to move to Guingamp for its home games. Club boss Le Saint made France's small club big.
The video went viral. A young man sits in his apartment with a pizza and blanket on the windowsill, watching a match in the stadium ...
But Brest cannot play at home in its first Champions League appearance because the old Stade Francis-Le Blé does not meet UEFA criteria for 15,000 fans.
Warning of incidents
As a result, the sensational third-placed team from the last Ligue 1 season will play Sturm tomorrow at Guingamp, around 110 kilometers away. In other words, to their arch-rivals in the second division. "It's a shame that the Stade Le Blé was not approved. The Guingamp fans are also very angry - there could be incidents," says David Aiello, Brest insider at France's sports bible L'Équipe. And Ilona Perrot from the tourism agency Atout France in Vienna knows from her visit home to Brittany: "The people in Guingamp are anti-Brest, as if Austria were playing at Rapid or vice versa. It's a high price to pay!" In sporting terms, however, it's a fairytale for the club on the Atlantic coast, once "the end of the world" for the Romans.
Stade Brestois 29 (the number stands for the department) was long regarded as an elevator team between the first and second divisions. Then in 2016, Denis Le Saint, not a sheikh or oligarch, but a "vegetable baron" took over - and celebrated the club's greatest success with coach Eric Roy in May, finishing third. The balanced collective was striking, with Romain Del Castillo becoming the internal top scorer with just eight goals. The resources are limited: While record champions Paris Saint-Germain have a budget of around 700 million euros thanks to a shower of sheikh money, Brest only have 50 million. "SB has been a family club ever since my dad used to go to the stadium with my grandad," says Perrot from the city of 140,000 inhabitants with its military port, Napoleon ship and city cable car. "The people are gruff, but very warm. Now, of course, everyone is delighted. To be in the European Cup for the first time ever is a huge success. Although it will be difficult."
Bumpy start to the league
Also because key players were poached in the summer, including winger Jérémy Le Douaron from Italian second division (!) side Palermo. "They stole our players," the fans complain. And the worries in Brest, where former Austrian team striker Adi Grbic was once an issue, have not diminished of late. Saturday's 3:1 defeat at PSG in the league was the third defeat in the fourth game. "But from now on," says Aiello, "the big adventure begins for the club."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.