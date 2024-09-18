“Vegetable Baron” pays high price at arch-enemy

Stade Brestois 29 (the number stands for the department) was long regarded as an elevator team between the first and second divisions. Then in 2016, Denis Le Saint, not a sheikh or oligarch, but a "vegetable baron" took over - and celebrated the club's greatest success with coach Eric Roy in May, finishing third. The balanced collective was striking, with Romain Del Castillo becoming the internal top scorer with just eight goals. The resources are limited: While record champions Paris Saint-Germain have a budget of around 700 million euros thanks to a shower of sheikh money, Brest only have 50 million. "SB has been a family club ever since my dad used to go to the stadium with my grandad," says Perrot from the city of 140,000 inhabitants with its military port, Napoleon ship and city cable car. "The people are gruff, but very warm. Now, of course, everyone is delighted. To be in the European Cup for the first time ever is a huge success. Although it will be difficult."