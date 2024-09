The traditional Rupertikirtag can come

Hanswurst celebrates its 25th anniversary

While the heavy rain was a big question mark in the run-up to the event, showmen, restaurateurs and visitors will probably get off lightly. Johanna Racz is a veteran at the age of 80. The senior showman from Mattsee runs several attractions with her family, such as the legendary chain carousel. She still stands in the shooting gallery herself. "I don't want to complain about anything. We're doing well and the weather is fine again," says Racz. The fit senior citizen is thinking of all those who suffered serious damage in the recent storms.