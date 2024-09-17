Lack of evidence
The accused cared for the senior citizen from Salzburg for just three days. Then she and her "favorite jewelry" were gone for almost 10,000 euros. All that remains after the trial is a suspicion.
A previously blameless Romanian 24-hour caregiver (38) had to explain herself in the regional court on Tuesday: for grand theft. According to the indictment, she allegedly stole jewelry and cash from an elderly woman from Salzburg - a total of around 10,000 euros. "She didn't steal any valuables, she didn't even see them," the defense lawyer pleaded not guilty.
Carer disappeared after three days of work
The defendant also emphasized: "I am innocent." And added: "If I was guilty, I wouldn't have come here at all." The theft took place between November 21 and 24, 2023, exactly during the period when the nurse was working for the victim. After just three days of care work, the 38-year-old packed her things and disappeared to Romania. "My father-in-law fell ill and I had to go home," she explained to the judge.
However, the daughter of the elderly victim is certain that it was her: "When she suddenly left, I went to my mother. That's when I noticed that the jewelry was missing. It was her favorite jewelry."
Even though the nurse is suspected, there is no clear evidence. "At first glance, it looks like that. But that's not enough for a conviction, because I can't rule out whether other people did it," said the judge, explaining the acquittal in case of doubt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.