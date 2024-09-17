Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lower Austrian company faces ruin

45 trucks under water: “The situation is a disaster”

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 15:30

"The situation is a catastrophe for us" - the flood reached a high of 1.80 meters at Austria's best-known meat processing plant, AstroKalb. 45 trucks fell victim to the floods, and the total damage is expected to be in the millions (see video below). However, the insurance company only pays out a minimal amount.

comment0 Kommentare

It's not just residents in Lower Austria who are lamenting the damage caused by the storm in their own homes - the first reports from the infrastructure in Lower Austria also show the unimaginable extent of the damage.

"Everything, simply everything, is under water. The entire production facility is flooded, we now have to see that we can at least halfway maintain operations," Thomas Maurovich, Managing Director of the Lower Austrian meat company AstroKalb, told the "Krone" newspaper. The well-known Austrian company has switched to emergency operation. 

Millions in damage - 45 trucks under water
The ongoing severe storms in Austria have hit the renowned meat processing company, which is regarded as the country's leading specialist for veal, hard. The company, known for its high-quality veal, lamb and beef products, is completely flooded due to the extreme weather conditions and the resulting flooding.

The AstroKalb company's premises were completely flooded by the storm - damage running into millions is to be expected. (Bild: AstroKalb)
The AstroKalb company's premises were completely flooded by the storm - damage running into millions is to be expected.
(Bild: AstroKalb)
45 trucks are currently under water. The towing service is working at full speed. (Bild: AstroKalb)
45 trucks are currently under water. The towing service is working at full speed.
(Bild: AstroKalb)
The storms caused chaos on the AstroKalb factory premises on an unimaginable scale. (Bild: AstroKalb)
The storms caused chaos on the AstroKalb factory premises on an unimaginable scale.
(Bild: AstroKalb)

Maurovich is expecting damage running into millions. Not only is the area around the manufacturer with a fleet of 45 company vehicles badly damaged, "the inside of the production facility was also completely flooded with a maximum level of 1.80 meters," says the managing director, visibly distraught.  

The meat products are also affected - worth 700,000 euros. (Bild: AstroKalb)
The meat products are also affected - worth 700,000 euros.
(Bild: AstroKalb)

The situation is devastating, as the floods also caused a power cut and the refrigeration for the meat can no longer be maintained. The result: "We can throw away all of the food," says Maurovich.

A drop in the ocean, but still: the company is well connected in the area, "we help each other to continue production and delivery as best we can," confirms the head of the meat plant. Suppliers from the Netherlands are instructed to drive directly to the customers, others go to partner companies or are diverted completely.

Only 200,000 euros insured
The company's insurance is particularly lamentable. The insurance only covers a maximum of 200,000 euros for storm damage, which "would have been completely different in the event of a fire, where at least two million euros would have been covered", according to AstroKalb.

The sum insured will probably be nowhere near enough: Around 700,000 euros worth of goods had been destroyed by the flood, and according to AstroKalb, 1.5 million euros had been lost on the renowned company's modern machinery alone. "Our last hope is a subsidy from the state and federal government, otherwise we don't know how we can cope with this amount of damage," says Maurovich. 

Empty shelves in Vienna
In the meantime, many customers in Vienna's supermarkets are wondering why some shelves are completely empty - although this is unlikely to be directly related to supply bottlenecks. So what's behind it? "Around 40 percent of employees in our warehouse didn't show up for work on Monday because they were affected by the flooding themselves," says Spar spokeswoman Nicole Berkmann.

The storm disaster in parts of Austria caused the employees to reorganize the delivery of goods. At the moment, however, "operations are running almost normally again and all stores are being supplied. There are enough goods, the supply is secure," explains Berkmann.

Supermarket customers are surprised at the empty shelves. (Bild: Martina Münzer, Krone KREATIV)
Supermarket customers are surprised at the empty shelves.
(Bild: Martina Münzer, Krone KREATIV)

The company Wiesbauer Gourmet, also based in Reidling, has apparently also been badly affected by the severe storm damage, according to its website. When asked by the "Krone", the company did not want to comment on the current situation for the time being - the shock is obviously deep-seated there too ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sandra Beck
Sandra Beck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf