“At some point, morphine won’t help anymore”

Back on the bike

Incredible but true: Walkner is already back on the bike. "The work simulation in Tobelbad during the last week of rehab is what I remember most. I had my KTM electric motorcycle with me and then went to the porter and asked him if I could do a work simulation, because that is also the aim of the rehab center," says the 38-year-old. "They then said: 'How now?' Then I said that you have a hectare of woodland behind the house and all the paths are already overgrown and need to be moved a bit. I was then allowed to drive around the rehab center for an hour and a half. The patients really enjoyed it because they got to see something different for once. It also worked relatively well again."