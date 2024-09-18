Sparta Prague vs. Salzburg LIVE from 18:45

Piatkowski wants three points at the start

Both teams are considered outsiders in the Champions League, which now comprises 36 clubs, and their aim is to at least finish in the 9th to 24th places in order to play for a place in the last 16. In this context, the match in the Czech Republic's capital could be of crucial importance. "It's clear that we want to start this competition with a win. But Sparta, who are also playing in front of their own fans, will certainly see it that way too. But we've already shown that we can deal with that at Twente (note: 3:3)," said Piatkowski.