Sparta Prague vs. Salzburg LIVE from 18:45

Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League: Sparta Prague face Red Bull Salzburg. The game kicks off at 18:45, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Red Bull Salzburg, who will be without Mads Bidstrup at short notice due to illness, and Sparta Prague go into the first league game of the new Champions League in a state of disarray. After Austria's runners-up literally had to abandon their trial match last weekend, the Czech record champions were also forced to take a break due to the persistent rain. At Stadion Letna today, Salzburg will face an opponent that is already unbeaten in 26 competitive matches this season.
"We're finally getting started"
Salzburg's record this season is also impressive. Apart from the 2:3 in the "Bulls'" last competitive match to date at Rapid on September 1, coach Pepijn Lijnders' team has picked up six wins and two draws this summer. Their sixth Champions League appearance in a row was secured with victories over Twente Enschede and Dynamo Kiev, and the Dutch coach is now looking forward to the start of the newly created league phase. "It's finally starting, we're really looking forward to showing ourselves in the Champions League," said Lijnders.
However, there is a lot of respect for Sparta. "We're up against a physically strong and experienced team, the game in Prague will definitely not be easy and we'll have to reach a very high level at all levels to survive there," warned Lijnders.
The Czech double winners and current league leaders even made it through three qualifying rounds, beating Rapids' Conference League opponents Shamrock Rovers, FCSB Bucharest, LASK's Europa League play-off conquerors and finally Malmö. "The Czechs have made a very good start to the new season and are still undefeated in the championship. So they will certainly go into the game against us with a lot of confidence and energy. But we're also doing very well so far and have performed well," explained defender Kamil Piatkowski.
Piatkowski wants three points at the start
Both teams are considered outsiders in the Champions League, which now comprises 36 clubs, and their aim is to at least finish in the 9th to 24th places in order to play for a place in the last 16. In this context, the match in the Czech Republic's capital could be of crucial importance. "It's clear that we want to start this competition with a win. But Sparta, who are also playing in front of their own fans, will certainly see it that way too. But we've already shown that we can deal with that at Twente (note: 3:3)," said Piatkowski.
Salzburg still have to face Stade Brest (October 1/home), Dinamo Zagreb (October 23/home), Feyenoord Rotterdam (November 6/away), Bayer Leverkusen (November 26/away), Paris Saint-Germain (December 10/home), Real Madrid (January 22, 2025/away) and Atletico Madrid (January 29/home) in the "premier class". Sparta will also face Leverkusen, Brest, Feyenoord and Atletico, as well as Stuttgart, Manchester City and Inter Milan.
