Austrian imprisoned in Iran is free again

Dreadful prison conditions

According to the inquiry, a vigil was held for Weber and an online petition was launched and addressed to the Austrian parliament. In it, the signatories call on "the responsible authorities in the Foreign Ministry to exhaust all diplomatic possibilities to achieve the release of the Austrian, who is being held as a political prisoner". The family is worried. The petition continues: "The prison conditions in Iran are not comparable to those in Austria: he sleeps in a room with 48 other detainees, without a mattress for the first six months, and complains of back pain. Although the verdict that he was a spy for the USA and Great Britain has now been dropped, he is still there and will not be deported."