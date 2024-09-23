Howe Gelb: The Neil Young of Americana in Vienna

The desire to explore

"It was also interesting for me to see how they went on stage with their band every night and always played the same thing. Of course, that can also be nice and, above all, it gives you a certain consistency with the fans, but that formula wouldn't work for me. If I go to a concert instead of a beer in the evening, then I need a certain thrill. I need to feel like I'm on an exploration where I don't know exactly what to expect. Otherwise it makes no sense." However, Gelb is also critical of himself. "The Calexico guys are complete musical professionals. It's no problem at all for them to follow a style. I see music more like a movie. It consists of many scenes and different dramaturgy. That's also how my music works. And I'm too bad an instrumentalist to be able to stick to a certain style for years without any problems."