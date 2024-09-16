Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After Mure

Wiestalstraße will be passable from the end of the week

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 18:59

The important route in Tennengau should soon be passable again, at least in one lane, after the mudslide. This will require traffic lights. Bus services will be rerouted in the meantime.

comment0 Kommentare

The large amounts of rain over the past few days have also put a strain on the emergency services and municipalities in Salzburg - even if the major flooding has not occurred in the meantime. The low temperatures and snowfall in the mountains have trapped larger volumes of water. There was a major mudslide on the Wiestallandesstraße in Adnet on Sunday night. The country road will therefore also be closed in the coming days. "Bus services have already been diverted", reports Adnet Mayor Wolfgang Auer. The state of Salzburg confirms that extensive safety work will be necessary on the slope. "By the end of the week, one lane should be free again and traffic will be regulated by traffic lights," according to the office of Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll.

There was still an anxious look at the sky on Monday from some village heads in Flachgau. "If we make it through the day, it looks good", says Bergheim mayor Robert Bukovc. In his town, a lot depends on the water level of Lake Wallersee because it drains via the Fischach. There is also some relief to report from Obertrum. "We've already started to dismantle some flood barriers," says village head Simon Wallner. But we'll have to wait and see there too.

In Obertrum, the all-clear has been given cautiously. (Bild: FF Obertrum)
In Obertrum, the all-clear has been given cautiously.
(Bild: FF Obertrum)

"The meadows are saturated and the lake is also partially overflowing its banks," says Wallner, adding: "But the forecasts don't look too bad." Wolfgang Auer in Adnet has a similar view. He praises the water cooperatives in the municipality. "All the structures are well maintained. The retention basins are clean and branches have been removed so that nothing can happen."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf