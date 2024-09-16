After Mure
Wiestalstraße will be passable from the end of the week
The important route in Tennengau should soon be passable again, at least in one lane, after the mudslide. This will require traffic lights. Bus services will be rerouted in the meantime.
The large amounts of rain over the past few days have also put a strain on the emergency services and municipalities in Salzburg - even if the major flooding has not occurred in the meantime. The low temperatures and snowfall in the mountains have trapped larger volumes of water. There was a major mudslide on the Wiestallandesstraße in Adnet on Sunday night. The country road will therefore also be closed in the coming days. "Bus services have already been diverted", reports Adnet Mayor Wolfgang Auer. The state of Salzburg confirms that extensive safety work will be necessary on the slope. "By the end of the week, one lane should be free again and traffic will be regulated by traffic lights," according to the office of Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll.
There was still an anxious look at the sky on Monday from some village heads in Flachgau. "If we make it through the day, it looks good", says Bergheim mayor Robert Bukovc. In his town, a lot depends on the water level of Lake Wallersee because it drains via the Fischach. There is also some relief to report from Obertrum. "We've already started to dismantle some flood barriers," says village head Simon Wallner. But we'll have to wait and see there too.
"The meadows are saturated and the lake is also partially overflowing its banks," says Wallner, adding: "But the forecasts don't look too bad." Wolfgang Auer in Adnet has a similar view. He praises the water cooperatives in the municipality. "All the structures are well maintained. The retention basins are clean and branches have been removed so that nothing can happen."
