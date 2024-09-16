Wiestalstraße will be passable from the end of the week

The large amounts of rain over the past few days have also put a strain on the emergency services and municipalities in Salzburg - even if the major flooding has not occurred in the meantime. The low temperatures and snowfall in the mountains have trapped larger volumes of water. There was a major mudslide on the Wiestallandesstraße in Adnet on Sunday night. The country road will therefore also be closed in the coming days. "Bus services have already been diverted", reports Adnet Mayor Wolfgang Auer. The state of Salzburg confirms that extensive safety work will be necessary on the slope. "By the end of the week, one lane should be free again and traffic will be regulated by traffic lights," according to the office of Transport Minister Stefan Schnöll.