After "greatest victory"

Djokovic: “Those were my toughest defeats”

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 14:23

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has celebrated many successes in his career, but has also had to cope with some bitter defeats. He has now spoken about the low points of his sporting life.

comment0 Kommentare

"When I think of the most difficult defeats of my career, I inevitably think of the Olympic Games," Djokovic told "RTS Serbia". In 2008, the Serbian lost to Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the clash of the legends and went on to win bronze. The "Djoker" finished fourth in 2012 and 2020. 

These defeats have haunted and preoccupied him the longest, says the tennis pro honestly. According to the 24-time Grand Slam winner, it is precisely the rarity of the Olympic Games that makes them so important.

It will be his greatest victory
The four major tournaments that the pros play every year are wonderful, but the Olympics are a different experience at the end of the day. "When my family is there watching me and you also experience the support of other athletes, it's unique. That's what makes the Olympics special," enthuses Djokovic.

In the meantime, he has also made his peace with the Olympic tennis tournament. After all, he was crowned gold medal winner in Paris a few weeks ago. "When I beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final and fell to my knees - that was the biggest victory of my career. Winning this for my country means a lot to me," concluded the 37-year-old.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

