Hülkenberg’s record – but he didn’t want it

Things had actually looked really good for Hülkenberg in Baku. "It was a good race, it looked promising," he told ServusTV. "I think it was P10 before Carlos and Checo had the accident and everything was actually under control and then things went wrong on the last two laps." A few laps before the end, the Haas driver touched the wall and is said to have been in the wrong engine mode. Hülkenberg lost a lot of time and Williams youngster Franco Colapinto overtook him.