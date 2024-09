Milder temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds

The bad news first: "Light showers will accompany us throughout the week," explains Sebastian Koblinger, meteorologist at the Ubimet weather service. But there is also hope for a few hours of sunshine in the coming week. "After it rained in large parts of Carinthia on Monday afternoon, it will clear up in large parts of the country on Tuesday and the sun will come out." And there will also be a slight rise in temperatures. According to weather experts, temperatures are likely to be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.