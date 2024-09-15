Major scheduling crisis
Storms plunge Bundesliga into chaos with cancellations!
After the weather-related cancellation of three upper league matches this weekend, the scheduling stress in the Bundesliga is increasing!
The main focus is on Red Bull Salzburg - the runners-up have to make up two games in the championship, but are also involved in the Champions League. There should be fewer problems with the rescheduling of Austria Vienna against Sturm Graz and Hartberg against WSG Tirol.
Not a single free date left before December 4
Salzburg's first match was postponed in August, when the club arranged for its home game against Hartberg to be rescheduled in order to allow sufficient recovery time for the return match in the Champions League play-off against Dynamo Kiev. The clash with TSV will now take place on December 4. Before that, there is not a single free date left for the "Bulls", even if they fail to beat Wiener Viktoria in the second round of the ÖFB Cup on September 25.
Even in this case, the home match against Austria Klagenfurt scheduled for Saturday in the last week of October could not be played because the Cup round of 16 will take place on that date and the Carinthians are already in the last 16.
No interest in postponing Salzburg - Klagenfurt to 2025
It is therefore likely that the match between Salzburg and Klagenfurt will take place on 14 or 15 December, one week after the planned end of the year in the Bundesliga. Before that, Salzburg will face Rapid at home in the league (December 7) and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League (December 10).
The Bundesliga is not interested in postponing Salzburg - Klagenfurt to 2025 - if only because a new transfer phase begins in January and the accusation of a certain distortion cannot be completely refuted.
Clarity about the new dates should soon be available, as the league has announced that all new fixtures will be announced on Monday.
