Storms plunge Bundesliga into chaos with cancellations!

Not a single free date left before December 4

Salzburg's first match was postponed in August, when the club arranged for its home game against Hartberg to be rescheduled in order to allow sufficient recovery time for the return match in the Champions League play-off against Dynamo Kiev. The clash with TSV will now take place on December 4. Before that, there is not a single free date left for the "Bulls", even if they fail to beat Wiener Viktoria in the second round of the ÖFB Cup on September 25.