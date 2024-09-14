Vorteilswelt
Coach wakes up WAC!

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 23:09

WAC clawed back a point against Rapid after trailing 1-0 - ending 1-1 - because coach Didi Kühbauer shook the walls of the dressing room during the break, bringing his team back to life. And after the end of the game, things got heated for a short time. .

Wolfsberg coach Didi Kühbauer was actually in a really good mood, rightly happy due to the strong performance after the break and the deserved 1:1 draw against Rapid in the Lavanttal-Arena. Until Rapids midfielder Lukas Grgic upset him in the mixed zone at the end of the game - and then verbal sparks flew, with the Viennese even storming into the WAC dressing room and shouting: "Come here if you dare!" Which Kühbauer didn't like: "You're really someone!"

Lukas Grgic (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Lukas Grgic
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

No matter, emotions are part of sport - and they quickly cooled down. "Don Didi" also found self-critical words for his team's performance: "We were too inactive in the first half, too far away from our opponents and got off lightly!"

"The walls were shaking!"
Things went better after that - thanks to Kühbauer's thunderstorm during the half-time break! "The walls in the dressing room were shaking - the coach really shook us up!" And so, as is well known, the current Bundesliga top scorer saved Wolfsberg a deserved point: Dejan Zukic.

"I have an intelligent team - they were able to do what I asked them to do. Rapid were on the ropes in the second half - with luck we could have won!" said Kühbauer.

"A killer"
The coach also threw in new signing Chibuike "Chippi" Nwaiwu for the first time in minute 78. The Nigerian celebrated an unexcited Bundesliga debut in midfield - and is even feared by his own colleagues. "A killer - nobody wants him as an opponent," says Zukic, for example.

Antibiotics
Captain Dominik Baumgartner had to come off in the 63rd minute, but gave the all-clear. "Nothing serious. But I had been taking antibiotics until Wednesday because I had the flu, I was flat!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claudio Trevisan
Claudio Trevisan
