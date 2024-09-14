Wolfsberg coach Didi Kühbauer was actually in a really good mood, rightly happy due to the strong performance after the break and the deserved 1:1 draw against Rapid in the Lavanttal-Arena. Until Rapids midfielder Lukas Grgic upset him in the mixed zone at the end of the game - and then verbal sparks flew, with the Viennese even storming into the WAC dressing room and shouting: "Come here if you dare!" Which Kühbauer didn't like: "You're really someone!"