Energy communities
How you can benefit from your neighbor’s PV system
Energy communities make it possible to jointly produce, store, consume or sell energy across property boundaries. The "Krone" analyzes what is really behind this and what citizens can save as a result.
Austria is one of the first EU countries in which energy communities have already been successfully implemented. And citizens in particular can benefit from this - whether as small energy producers who already produce renewable energy themselves, for example through their PV system on the roof of the family home, or as simple consumers who would like to purchase green energy at a low price but have not had the opportunity to do so to date.
73 Energy communities
... exist in Carinthia and East Tyrol - there must be at least two participants who produce or utilize renewable energy. Even homeowners can participate.
Renewable energy communities (EEGs) make all this possible; EEGs are associations of neighbors, businesses or communities that jointly produce and consume their own energy from renewable sources. And this not only results in lower electricity prices and reduced grid charges for the members, but they also enjoy tax advantages and even a certain degree of independence from the electricity market.
To turn all these benefits into reality, energy producers and consumers just need to be brought together - and that is precisely the mission of the Carinthian company Solar Union Austria. "There are already countless households in Carinthia that diligently generate electricity using their own PV systems, but only use part of it themselves, as the surplus goes back into the grid and is bought by the energy suppliers. However, we want to ensure more effective and, above all, more sustainable use. That's why we support all interested parties in setting up an energy community, including municipalities or entire regions," explains Benjamin Kuschnig from Solar Union Austria: "We make sure that the producers of an EEG also have enough consumers to sell their electricity without the prices being too expensive for the users." When there is no production (e.g. at night), the electricity is simply purchased from the respective energy supplier.
Cheap electricity through energy communities
For example, feeders receive eight cents per kilowatt hour from an energy community co-founded by the Solar Union, while consumers only have to pay ten cents. "This is made possible, among other things, by saving on grid costs. Energy communities are localized and therefore do not require the entire grid infrastructure of the large energy suppliers." However, this does not mean that the members of an EEG have to be neighbors; within the respective grid areas, the individual houses can also be many kilometers away.
Hardly anyone thinks about how the electricity gets into the socket. Yet there is a highly complex system of lines, substations and power stations behind it. The grid infrastructure in Austria comprises no less than seven levels. This not only affects the grid costs that each of us has to pay, but also where new photovoltaic systems or wind farms will be built in the future, as the electricity produced has to reach consumers efficiently.
Cross-border electricity
In order to transport electricity with as little loss as possible, it must have a high voltage. This is why electricity with up to 380 kilovolts (kV) flows through the lines on the first level, which not only connect our federal states, but also countries. This enables it to bridge large distances efficiently - a cell phone would probably explode. This is 1652 times the voltage of electricity from the socket.
Electricity from large power plants also runs through this grid. This is then converted to 110 kV via a substation - large-scale industry and medium-sized power plants including biomass are then connected to it. Another substation then feeds the fifth grid level with electricity storage, small hydropower plants, wind farms, PV systems, industry and commerce with a voltage of between ten and 30 kV.
Households and energy communities
Finally, the transformer stations form the sixth level - from there the energy flows at 400 or 230 volts into our households and to smaller consumers, the seventh level. Not only schools and public buildings, but also most energy communities are located here and benefit from lower grid charges as they relieve the grid infrastructure of "work". Own PV systems also belong to this level - in some cases, grid fees are completely eliminated here. Energy communities that want to sell electricity beyond their own transformer station save significantly less.
