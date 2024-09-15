How you can benefit from your neighbor’s PV system

To turn all these benefits into reality, energy producers and consumers just need to be brought together - and that is precisely the mission of the Carinthian company Solar Union Austria. "There are already countless households in Carinthia that diligently generate electricity using their own PV systems, but only use part of it themselves, as the surplus goes back into the grid and is bought by the energy suppliers. However, we want to ensure more effective and, above all, more sustainable use. That's why we support all interested parties in setting up an energy community, including municipalities or entire regions," explains Benjamin Kuschnig from Solar Union Austria: "We make sure that the producers of an EEG also have enough consumers to sell their electricity without the prices being too expensive for the users." When there is no production (e.g. at night), the electricity is simply purchased from the respective energy supplier.