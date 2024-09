Singer Anna-Sophie: From the field to the pop stage

It is not a sleek sports car, not a fiery horsepower runabout that is registered to Anna-Sophie Heibl. It is a massive Steyr tractor that the successful pop singer has been sponsored with. Whenever her busy schedule allows, the 24-year-old farmer's daughter is out and about in her tractor. "It's so common in the countryside that you run around with the pigs in the barn as a child and get your tractor driver's license at 16," the singer justifies to those who find her double life strange and bizarre.