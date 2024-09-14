Winter arrives
More snow in parts of Tyrol, improvement in sight
Snowfall is expected to continue in some parts of Tyrol. While it may snow up to around 600 meters in the lowlands, it is clearing up more and more in the Tyrolean Oberland. Snow on some roads. Snow warning remains in place.
The harbingers of winter have already been here in Tyrol for a few days. This is also creating difficult and dangerous conditions on the roads. Drivers on Pass Thurn, the Gerlosstraße and the Lechtalstraße have to cope with snow-covered roads time and again.
More snow could fall during the course of the day. The Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) is forecasting only light snow or rainfall in the Tyrolean Oberland during the course of the day and is also reporting some dry phases from the Upper Inn Valley to the Innsbruck area. The snow line is between 1100 and 1400 meters.
The longer the day goes on, the more it should loosen up. Snow and rain move further and further towards the lowlands.
The main focus there will be around the Wilder Kaiser, where the snow line could drop to around 600 meters. Moderate to heavy precipitation is also expected on the Bavarian border, with snow below 100 meters at times.
The orange (level 3 of 4) continues to apply. According to the UBIMET weather service, fresh snowfall of up to one meter is possible at high altitudes, and in some places even more. However, it should remain dry in East Tyrol on Saturday.
