Costs explode
Northern Ireland threatened with the end as European Championship host
Northern Ireland's hopes of hosting the 2028 European Championship have suffered another setback. The British government will not bear the costs for the new construction of the Casement Park stadium in Belfast, which is intended for the EURO, announced the British Northern Ireland Minister Hilary Benn and Sports Minister Lisa Nandy.
The costs had risen "dramatically" from 180 million pounds in October 2023 to more than 400 million pounds (474 million euros).
There is a "significant risk" that the stadium will not be completed in time for the tournament, it added. Originally, around 77 million pounds had been estimated for the construction. Casement Park in the Northern Irish capital was built after the Second World War as a venue for Irish sports such as Gaelic football and hurling. The stadium fell into disrepair and there have been plans for a new building for years.
Five games to be held in Belfast
In the successful bid by England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland for Euro 2028, it was chosen over Windsor Park, the home ground of the Northern Irish national team. According to current plans, five matches are to be held in Belfast.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
