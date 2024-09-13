Davis Cup: Rodionov puts Austria in the lead

At first, the players and fans had to wait, with the start of the match being pushed back every half hour. The rain ended shortly before 3 p.m. and the tarpaulin could be removed from the pitch. Just over an hour later, after intensive work on the court, it was possible to start in less than 10 degrees and windy conditions. Thanks to a double fault by his opponent, Rodionov managed to break for 2:0 straight away, and after a subsequent marathon game it was 3:0. Rodionov took the Turk's serve once again to make it 5:1. Despite an immediate re-break, there was no turning point. Austria's number one capitalized on the third set point.