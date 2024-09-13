Clear victory
Davis Cup: Rodionov puts Austria in the lead
Jurij Rodionov lived up to his role as favorite in the opening of Austria's Davis Cup World Group 1 duel with Turkey. The player from Lower Austria beat Yanki Erel 6:3, 6:4 in a match in Bad Waltersdorf that started more than three hours late due to the rain.
Lukas Neumayer's international debut against Cem Ilkel is scheduled to follow.
"It was a load off my mind. I'm over the moon, this feeling of scoring the first point in front of my home crowd is indescribable," said Rodionov in the ORF interview. The 25-year-old spoke of an "exhausting" match. "It felt like it was minus ten degrees, the cold weather and the deep court meant it wasn't such a high-quality game." Thanks to his mental strength and tenacity, he ultimately emerged victorious in the adverse conditions.
At first, the players and fans had to wait, with the start of the match being pushed back every half hour. The rain ended shortly before 3 p.m. and the tarpaulin could be removed from the pitch. Just over an hour later, after intensive work on the court, it was possible to start in less than 10 degrees and windy conditions. Thanks to a double fault by his opponent, Rodionov managed to break for 2:0 straight away, and after a subsequent marathon game it was 3:0. Rodionov took the Turk's serve once again to make it 5:1. Despite an immediate re-break, there was no turning point. Austria's number one capitalized on the third set point.
A hard-fought second round
The second round was more competitive. There were repeated break chances on both sides and Erel was the first player to convert one to make it 4:2. However, this served as a wake-up call for Rodionov, who took the serve from the world number 536 twice at 3:4 and 5:4 and served out confidently. It was over after the first match point. This gave the world number 170 further confidence after his recent final appearance at the Challenger in Cassis. A doubles match and two more singles matches will be played on Saturday.
The winner will secure a ticket for the 2025 qualifying round, in which a place in the Davis Cup finals will be contested.
