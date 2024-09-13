Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Clear victory

Davis Cup: Rodionov puts Austria in the lead

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 18:24

Jurij Rodionov lived up to his role as favorite in the opening of Austria's Davis Cup World Group 1 duel with Turkey. The player from Lower Austria beat Yanki Erel 6:3, 6:4 in a match in Bad Waltersdorf that started more than three hours late due to the rain.

comment0 Kommentare

Lukas Neumayer's international debut against Cem Ilkel is scheduled to follow.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

"It was a load off my mind. I'm over the moon, this feeling of scoring the first point in front of my home crowd is indescribable," said Rodionov in the ORF interview. The 25-year-old spoke of an "exhausting" match. "It felt like it was minus ten degrees, the cold weather and the deep court meant it wasn't such a high-quality game." Thanks to his mental strength and tenacity, he ultimately emerged victorious in the adverse conditions.

Yanki Erel (Bild: GEPA)
Yanki Erel
(Bild: GEPA)

At first, the players and fans had to wait, with the start of the match being pushed back every half hour. The rain ended shortly before 3 p.m. and the tarpaulin could be removed from the pitch. Just over an hour later, after intensive work on the court, it was possible to start in less than 10 degrees and windy conditions. Thanks to a double fault by his opponent, Rodionov managed to break for 2:0 straight away, and after a subsequent marathon game it was 3:0. Rodionov took the Turk's serve once again to make it 5:1. Despite an immediate re-break, there was no turning point. Austria's number one capitalized on the third set point.

(Bild: GEPA)
(Bild: GEPA)

A hard-fought second round
The second round was more competitive. There were repeated break chances on both sides and Erel was the first player to convert one to make it 4:2. However, this served as a wake-up call for Rodionov, who took the serve from the world number 536 twice at 3:4 and 5:4 and served out confidently. It was over after the first match point. This gave the world number 170 further confidence after his recent final appearance at the Challenger in Cassis. A doubles match and two more singles matches will be played on Saturday.

The winner will secure a ticket for the 2025 qualifying round, in which a place in the Davis Cup finals will be contested.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf