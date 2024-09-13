Peace through strength?
Zelensky presents “plan for victory” to Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has announced a meeting with US President Joe Biden in September. "I will present him with the plan for victory," said the head of state during an appearance in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
It was about a system of mutually dependent decisions that would give Ukraine sufficient strength to steer the war towards peace. "Such wars of conquest can be ended fairly in several ways: Either the occupying army is pushed out by force or by diplomacy," explained Selenskyj.
This would guarantee the real independence of the country. However, Kiev is dependent on the support of the United States for the necessary strong position.
Groundbreaking US trip?
The Ukrainian also wants to present his plan to the two presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as well as to the US Congress. A new president will be elected in the USA on November 5. There has been speculation in the local media for some time about a trip by Zelensky to the United Nations General Assembly in New York at the end of September.
In his speech, Zelensky once again criticized Western hesitancy to deploy long-range weapons supplied by the West on Russian territory. "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not need any permissions, no approvals for the use of long-range weapons," emphasized Selensky. Putin interprets hesitation and delays in arms deliveries as "permission for himself to do everything possible".
Kiev wants peace through strength
Following the recent talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Lammy in Kiev, Zelenskyi said he hoped that there would be no more questions in Washington and London about the purpose of the use of long-range weapons. According to Selensky, these long-range weapons are necessary "to change the course of the war and to force Russia to seek peace".
Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion with Western help for more than two and a half years. Kiev has long been demanding that the missiles supplied by Washington and London also be released for use deep inside Russian territory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
