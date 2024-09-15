Grazer AK against Altach – LIVE from 14:30

Bundesliga in the ticker
On Sunday (2.30 pm) it should finally be time. In the sixth round of the Bundesliga, promoted team GAK will be looking to secure their first top flight victory since 2007 at home to Altach. The team from Vorarlberg, who are four points ahead in seventh place in the table, have something against them. "We want to claim the three points for ourselves," said Altach coach Joachim Standfest - despite all the Red Jackets' nostalgia.
Standfest played for GAK between 1998 and 2006 and won the league title with the team from Graz in 2004. It was a long time ago. "An exciting team awaits us, one that has a lot of euphoria, will and commitment," said Standfest, whose team recently fought out a 1-1 draw against Vienna's Austria. The Styrian expected a "game at eye level" and probably also a "three-pointer" for his squad. "If we get up to 100 percent."
Altach's "core competence", as central defender Paul Koller called it, will once again be at the heart of the action in Graz. "Standing compact and switching well," said the 22-year-old, who played for GAK as a youth player. The opponent is also aware of these qualities, which literally broke LASK's back in the 2-1 defeat on August 10. "It's not that easy to get through," said GAK striker Daniel Maderner, describing the tricky task.
Maderner was confident that the longed-for first win is not far away. "You can also tell from the fans that everyone is waiting for it. But we're staying relatively calm and know that it will come sooner or later," said the Lower Austrian, who was voted player of the season in the 2nd division in 2023/24. In 2020/21 he was a striker for Altach. His only - five - Bundesliga goals to date also date from this period.
