Grazer AK against Altach – LIVE from 14:30

Maderner was confident that the longed-for first win is not far away. "You can also tell from the fans that everyone is waiting for it. But we're staying relatively calm and know that it will come sooner or later," said the Lower Austrian, who was voted player of the season in the 2nd division in 2023/24. In 2020/21 he was a striker for Altach. His only - five - Bundesliga goals to date also date from this period.