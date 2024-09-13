How drivers can survive heavy rain unscathed

What to do if the car floats?

"In a situation like this, it's important to keep calm, steer in the direction of travel and depress the clutch pedal at the same time. Jerky braking maneuvers should be avoided if possible. Although emergency braking in such a situation is much less dangerous than with older cars thanks to ABS, the risk of an accident still increases rapidly." Automatic drivers should ignore the advice about the clutch - under no circumstances should you put the gearbox in position N.