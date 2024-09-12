"Miserable forecast"
Weather crash! These events are now falling through
The current weather storm in large parts of Austria has put the whole country on alert. Heavy rainfall is expected, with heavy snowfall in some higher regions. The change in the weather is also putting a spanner in the works for some events. The Bundesliga could also be affected ...
The abrupt change in the weather from midsummer to lots of rain and plummeting temperatures has Austria firmly in its grip. On Thursday night, the first thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind swept through Austria. There was even snowfall in Tyrol, Salzburg and Styria.
The emergency services are also prepared for the coming days, as the storms will continue across the whole country until the weekend - the first road closures have already been set up.
Overview from east to west
The impending storms will affect events throughout Austria, including the Bundesliga. What you need to be prepared for in terms of weather in your region and which events are being canceled for safety reasons - an overview from east to west:
Continuous rain and small-scale flooding: As things stand, the focus of the rain will shift from the south to the east into the federal capital and Burgenland on Friday and over the weekend. Large amounts of rain, risk of flooding, disruptions to road and rail traffic, heavy gusts of wind: This is what we can expect until Sunday afternoon.
Vienna's professional rescue service is already prepared to take "various measures".
The two-day MA 48 muck festival in Vienna at the weekend fell victim to the predicted rainfall, as did the medieval festival planned from Friday to Sunday at Neugebäude Palace in Simmering and the equally popular three-day Stadlauer Kirtag. The Wiener Elektro Tage, which has already begun, has canceled its events for the weekend. It is still unclear whether the event on Friday will take place.
All canceled events in Vienna and Burgenland
- Mistfest 2024 (W)
- Open air live concert by Nino from Vienna
- Event "War of the Stars" (W)
- Vienna Electro Days (W - Sat + Sun)
- Yoga Junkies Festival (W)
- Open day at Landaus (B)
- Women's run (B)
The situation also remains tense in Lower Austria - experts are on high alert. "The current precipitation forecasts show 150 to 200 liters of rain per square meter by Monday morning, with a peak on Saturday," emphasizes Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP), the state vice-president responsible for the fire departments. Experts advise walkers to stay away from the banks of the Danube as far as possible.
The popular Carnuntum Roman Festival in the district of Bruck an der Leitha has already been canceled due to the weather, as have the "Hiabstla" in Scheibbs and the harbour festival in Korneuburg.
All canceled Lower Austrian events
- Carnuntum Roman Festival in the district of Bruck an der Leitha
- "Hiabstla" in Scheibbs
- Harbor festival in Korneuburg
- Tulln Wine Autumn
- Mobility festival in Neulengbach
- Wachau Marathon
The same forecast also applies to Upper Austria. Winter conditions can be expected at times on higher traffic routes, while rainfall of 100 to 200 millimetres can be expected in the valley (one millimetre corresponds to one liter per square meter).
"Forecasts do not allow for a festival"
Many event organizers reacted to the weather warning and cancelled their events due to the predicted flooding. For example, the Gmunden Old Town Festival was to be revived after an 18-year break, "but the miserable weather forecasts with heavy rain at the weekend simply do not allow for a festival," explains Mayor Stefan Krapf (ÖVP) - plans are already being made for 2025.
But even if many events are canceled altogether due to the "early winter weather forecast", some organizers are trying to find an alternative date. The planned Frühschoppen at Baumgartenberg will be postponed by a week to Sunday, September 22, and the "Street Food Market Austria" in Hörsching will take place from October 11 to 13 at Brucknerplatz instead. The organizers ask interested visitors for information on their website or on Facebook.
All canceled Upper Austrian events
- Gmunden Old Town Festival
- Street Food Market Austria in Hörsching
- Alturfahr late summer festival
- Fire department wet competition
- Morning pint at Baumgartenberg
- Lakeventure at the Traunsee
- The Kids Aquathlon in Linz
- Soapbox race in Steyr
- Archaeology on the mountain 2024 in Hallstatt
- FM4 Unlimited Open Air in Steyr (partially canceled)
At altitudes between 1200 and 1400 meters, the rain in Styria turns to snow and the thermometer also shows a clear downward trend: only six to eleven degrees are expected at the weekend.
The situation is already critical in the Dachstein region. There was already fresh snow on the glacier on Wednesday, and the Planai and Hauser Kaibling were also covered in snow. Now that it is snowing down to 900 meters and there are strong winds, this can lead to increased snow breakage.
Rising temperatures may lead to flooding, especially along the Enns and Mürz rivers, and experts are also advising caution here.
First some good news: the "Aufsteirern" will take place as planned. However, the 950 km Admont anniversary run cannot take place as planned on September 12, but the celebrations were not completely canceled. The run has been postponed by one week to September 19.
Canceled Styria event
- Admont anniversary run
It also started to rain and snow heavily in Carinthia on Thursday night. The precipitation is expected to get heavier and heavier as the day progresses.
Higher alpine pastures "empty"
The weather situation also has an impact on agriculture: the cattle drive in Carinthia has started earlier than usual this year. As a preventive measure against possible flooding, the water levels of the large reservoirs along the Drau have been reduced since Wednesday.
Due to the forecast of intense precipitation, several events in Carinthia have been canceled. The after-work market at the Benediktinermarkt in Klagenfurt planned for Friday evening had to be canceled. The SPÖ family festival, which was to have taken place on Saturday in the eastern bay of Lake Wörthersee, has also been canceled.
All canceled Carinthia events
- After-work market at the Benediktinermarkt
- SPÖ family festival
Despite predicted rainfall, the situation in Tyrol, Salzburg and Tirol appeared to be relaxed on Thursday. A spokesperson for the province of Tyrol reported that the amount of rainfall has so far been moderate and the water levels have remained stable.
Nevertheless, vigilance remains high: the authorities are in close contact with Geosphere Austria and the emergency services to closely monitor weather developments.
As the west is expected to be spared from the heavy rainfall, all planned events should still take place there. However, it is to be expected that the weather situation could also have an impact on planned festivals and events there, especially outdoor events.
Soccer Bundesliga on hold
There are also likely to be changes to the upcoming Bundesliga fixture list. Three games are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday. It remains to be seen whether they will be played as planned, but the league is "in constant contact with the clubs and weather stations".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.