Weather crash! These events are now falling through

But even if many events are canceled altogether due to the "early winter weather forecast", some organizers are trying to find an alternative date. The planned Frühschoppen at Baumgartenberg will be postponed by a week to Sunday, September 22, and the "Street Food Market Austria" in Hörsching will take place from October 11 to 13 at Brucknerplatz instead. The organizers ask interested visitors for information on their website or on Facebook.