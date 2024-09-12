ECB follows up: Key interest rates lowered again

Loans could soon become cheaper

The banks in the eurozone still have around three trillion euros in excess liquidity that they can park with the ECB. Over time, this is likely to decrease and banks could switch to borrowing more money from the ECB. The narrower interest rate corridor should help the ECB to better manage market interest rates. The key interest rate cuts will tend to make it cheaper for companies to take out loans, while savings deposits such as overnight or fixed-term deposits will yield less. Before the interest rate turnaround in June, the central bank had kept interest rates high for a long time in the fight against inflation in order to keep inflation in the eurozone in check.