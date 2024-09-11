Anger after TV defeat
Will pay ‘price’: Trump miffed about Swift
A global superstar is shaking up the US election campaign: First Donald Trump looked bad in the TV duel against his opponent Kamala Harris and shortly afterwards Taylor Swift also gave a vote recommendation for the Democrat. The Republican was now in a rage.
On Wednesday, Trump accused the right-wing Fox News channel of rigging the television debate. In addition, the US singer Taylor Swift would pay a "price" for her support for Harris.
"It was a set-up, just as I suspected," Trump said on Fox News about the TV debate broadcast on ABC on Tuesday evening. He pointed out that "everything" had been corrected by the moderators in his case - but not in Harris'.
Trump is "not a fan" of Taylor Swift
Regarding singer Swift, who announced her support for Harris shortly after the debate, Trump said that he was "not a fan" of the superstar. She is "a very liberal person" and "always seems to support a Democrat". She would "probably pay a price" for this on the music market.
Swift had surprisingly spoken out in favor of the Democrat immediately after the TV duel. The singer wrote that she had watched the TV debate. It was a good time to find out about the candidates' respective positions. Referring to Harris, she said: "I think she is a level-headed, gifted leader and believe we can achieve so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."
The extent to which Swift will ultimately influence the presidential election is difficult to gauge. Hillary Clinton was also defeated by the Republican in 2016, although superstars such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined her campaign. Swift's decision is likely to annoy some Trump supporters, however, as the 34-year-old is also considered a country icon and is also revered outside of the young pop scene.
Trump lied incessantly during TV debate
According to CNN, Trump spread more than 33 verifiable lies during the TV debate. This contrasted with one from Harris. In the aggressively conducted TV debate, the Democrat put her Republican opponent Trump on the defensive.
Harris repeatedly elicited angry responses from the former president during the 90-minute debate on topics ranging from abortion to foreign policy.
Trump complained by telephone about being corrected:
Trump's anger culminated in an absurd claim that migrants from Haiti were eating US citizens' dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio. He had seen this "on television". His campaign team criticized ABC for refuting his statement during the live debate.
Haiti outraged by Trump's statements
Unfortunately, it is not the first time that "compatriots abroad have been the victims of disinformation campaigns, stigmatized and dehumanized to serve electoral interests", the Haitian government expressed its outrage. In recent days, high-ranking Republicans had shared false allegations about the theft and eating of pets by Haitian migrants on online networks, thereby stoking fears of immigrants.
The extent to which his memorable appearance will affect the presidential election on November 5 remains to be seen. So far, Harris and Trump are running a close neck-and-neck race in the polls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.