Hedges with wild fruits for everyone to enjoy



Popular with chefs

Wild fruits are particularly popular in the kitchen because of their aroma and vital nutrients. Caution: Please note that some wild fruits need nights of frost (sloe, medlar) or should be cooked before eating (rowanberry, quince). You can even add them to your medicine chest: Wild fruits are unsurpassed in their vitamin C content - such as rose hips.



Bee magnet

Incidentally, this can also be integrated into the hedge planting as a wild rose. It usually blooms at the beginning of May before the classic garden roses, is fragrant and is a real magnet for bees. Another great thing about wild roses/dog roses is that they are hardy and disease-resistant and should be left on when they have already faded. This allows the decorative rose hips to form a few weeks later.



Patrizia Haslinger