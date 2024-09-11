Fivers in full action
Let’s go! First the classic, then the “treat”
Fivers handball players welcome Krems in the league classic on Wednesday (19:30). "We got a draw in Linz and now we need your support," says wing Philipp Gangel, hoping for lots of fans in Hollgasse. "Together we'll get this thing." To start the European Cup with confidence.
"The HLA has priority, we have to score well on a regular basis," said Fivers boss Tom Menzl in the "Krone" talk, "but the European Cup is a welcome treat."
The dress rehearsal for the start of the handball "European tour" on Sunday at HC Amber Vilnius (Lit) is a tough one: Krems come to Hollgasse today (19:30, live krone.tv) for an early Eastern derby. "A strong team and title favorite - we have to be on our guard," Menzl warns of the Wachau team with former Fivers keeper Wolfi Filzwieser as the new goalkeeping coach. The 31:31 in Linz, where they often led, "still hurts a bit". Coach Peter Eckl also emphasizes "that we robbed ourselves of the laurels we deserved there despite playing well." That should be different against Krems, even though there was "a decent defeat in preparation. But that was very instructive and helped us move forward - and we want to show that now."
Menzl is hoping for "a cool crowd. There's usually a lot going on at Krems games." The numerous Fivers talents would also be pleased. Because during the break, HLA Managing Director Christoph Edelmüller will present the 20th Young Talent Award in Hollgasse, where the team's own young talent is always promoted instead of legionnaires. Only once (2022) did the award not go to Margareten, but to... - Krems.
West Vienna already had its home debut in the Meisterliga comeback at the weekend. Venue Stadthalle B: Full ranks. Drum roll. A banner with "Let's go West Wien - fight and win!" The anticipation for the promoted team's first home game against Krems was huge.
The green handball boy group quickly took a 4:0 lead against the last semi-finalists in front of around 500 fans. After a quarter of an hour, the score was tied for the first time at 6:6, and the cup winners had opened up a 13:17 lead by the break. Even after that, they were usually trailing -4, -5 against the green former champions Jelinek and Mittendorfer and ended up losing 25:33, their second defeat in the second game. "A great first quarter of an hour, then we made too many mistakes against a clever team - a difference in class," said West Vienna coach Roland Marouschek during the visit to the "Krone". "It's a shame, we would have liked to have annoyed Krems more in front of this cool crowd. But we'll keep our heads up." Build-up Gabriel Kofler also thought: "Not a good game from us. But we won't hang our heads."
In the women's league opener yesterday, runners-up Atzgersdorf lost the home derby to MGA Fivers 28:29 despite leading 17:12 at the break. Emilia Jacono put the visitors ahead for the first time in front of 400 fans in the 59th minute - the winning goal!
