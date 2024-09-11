Let’s go! First the classic, then the “treat”

The green handball boy group quickly took a 4:0 lead against the last semi-finalists in front of around 500 fans. After a quarter of an hour, the score was tied for the first time at 6:6, and the cup winners had opened up a 13:17 lead by the break. Even after that, they were usually trailing -4, -5 against the green former champions Jelinek and Mittendorfer and ended up losing 25:33, their second defeat in the second game. "A great first quarter of an hour, then we made too many mistakes against a clever team - a difference in class," said West Vienna coach Roland Marouschek during the visit to the "Krone". "It's a shame, we would have liked to have annoyed Krems more in front of this cool crowd. But we'll keep our heads up." Build-up Gabriel Kofler also thought: "Not a good game from us. But we won't hang our heads."