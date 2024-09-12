Facing a test
Flood protection is a race against the weather gods
Unfortunately, we will probably need it in the coming days: In Hofstetten-Grünau in the district of St. Pölten, which lies directly on the Pielach, flood protection is currently being built.
This, of course, is part of the comprehensive investment program that was launched after the flood of the century in 2002. "Since then, 1.5 billion euros have been invested to make more than 300 communities in Lower Austria safer, especially in the event of heavy rainfall," emphasized Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP) during the visit to the construction site.
The federal, state and local authorities are investing another 6.8 million euros on site in the construction of retention measures and two so-called bedload filter barriers. This affects around 120 properties. The town was hit particularly hard by storms as recently as 2016. "It was really devastating," says Mayor Arthur Rasch, hoping to be better protected against flooding in the future. The work here is due to be completed in 2026.
Weatherman between hope and fear
The coming days, for which individual meteorologists fear enormous amounts of rain in Central Europe, are not only putting the fire department on alert. "We are monitoring the situation very closely, the provincial warning center is in regular contact with the authorities and the fire department," explains Pernkopf. Preparations are also being made along the Kamp. Currently, the discharge rate at the hydropower plant at the lowest barrage has been increased from 3 to 16 and then 30 cubic meters of water per second in order to create more space in the reservoirs. And everyone looks up at the sky
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
